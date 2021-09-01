The Dillon Police Department would once again like to make residents aware of continued scams which have been a problem nationwide; we are no exception. Criminals are using new techniques including information from local businesses and service providers as a way to fraud residents into giving them money, and or their credit card number. The Police Department will do what we can to try and stop these actions but there is little that can be done once the fraud has taken place. Criminals and their operations are located overseas. These cases get transferred to federal agencies, but no one can effectively enforce our laws in other countries. The scammers know our limitations and continue to successfully operate. The best way to keep yourself from falling victim to these scams is to know how to react if you even slightly suspect you are being targeted by a criminal.