Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon, MT

Be Aware

dillontribune.com
 7 days ago

The Dillon Police Department would once again like to make residents aware of continued scams which have been a problem nationwide; we are no exception. Criminals are using new techniques including information from local businesses and service providers as a way to fraud residents into giving them money, and or their credit card number. The Police Department will do what we can to try and stop these actions but there is little that can be done once the fraud has taken place. Criminals and their operations are located overseas. These cases get transferred to federal agencies, but no one can effectively enforce our laws in other countries. The scammers know our limitations and continue to successfully operate. The best way to keep yourself from falling victim to these scams is to know how to react if you even slightly suspect you are being targeted by a criminal.

www.dillontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillon, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy