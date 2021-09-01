Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Campaigners threaten legal action over Cambo oil field

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdnD3_0bjGTjNN00
Environmental campaigners want the Cambo oil field stopped (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Environmental campaigners are threatening to seek a judicial review into alleged “legal errors” by UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng over the Cambo North Sea oil field.

Friends of the Earth Scotland and energy campaigners Uplift have written a pre-action letter to Mr Kwarteng advising him of a potential claim for judicial review.

They said the UK Government is lawfully bound to take responsibility for the decision to approve or reject the Cambo oil field contrary to “claims that it cannot intervene”.

If given the go-ahead, the Cambo site could yield as many as 255 million barrels of oil over its lifetime, according to environmental campaigners.

They estimate the 132 million tonnes of CO2 emissions that could be produced would require an area of land some 1.5 times the size of Scotland to counteract them.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) previously said Mr Kwarteng “is not involved in the decision whether to grant consent for the Cambo oil field”.

But the campaigners claim the Energy Act (2016) allows the Secretary of State to give directions to the Oil and Gas Authority that are “in the public interest”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptics_0bjGTjNN00
Boris Johnson with Kwasi Kwarteng on board the Esvagt Alba offshore rig (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

In their letter, the groups say that should the department maintain its current position, they are “likely to commence judicial review proceedings seeking declarations as the Secretary of State’s legal error(s)”.

Tessa Khan, lawyer and director of Uplift, said: “The Government has repeatedly tried to shirk responsibility for this decision, claiming the process is controlled by the regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), and that it ‘cannot intervene’, but they are wrong.

“They can and must use the power they have to stop this new and damaging fossil fuel development.

“For a Government that enthusiastically took back control from EU regulators to be suddenly cowed by a UK regulator doesn’t make sense.

“Kwasi Kwarteng is bound by law to be involved in the decision to approve or reject the Cambo oil field. To claim otherwise is unlawful.”

Dr Richard Dixon, Friends of the Earth Scotland director, said: “The climate can’t afford new oil and gas projects like the Cambo field which would be spewing devastating climate pollution for decades.

“The recent code red climate warning makes it absolutely clear that we must urgently transition away from fossil fuels if we are to limit further climate breakdown.

“The Government does have the power to stop Cambo and it must use that power instead of trying to wash its hands of this dirty development.”

A BEIS spokeswoman said: “As we have previously stated, the Cambo oil field was originally licensed in 2001 and consent for development of the field is a matter for our expert regulators, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED), following their standard regulatory processes.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Field#European Union#Cambo#North Sea Oil#Oil And Gas#Uk#The Uk Government#State#The Oil And Gas Authority#Uplift#Oga#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Campaigners react with fury over decision not to review Heathrow policy

Environmentalists and campaigners against Heathrow expansion have condemned a Government decision not to review its policy on the scheme. The Department for Transport has rejected pressure to ditch the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), a document which was at the centre of a legal row over the potential environmental impact of plans for a third runway at the west London site.
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Inquiry over first UK deep coal mine in 30 years begins

An inquiry over plans to build the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years has begun. The proposal, led by West Cumbria Mining, calls for the investment of £160m in a mine that would create more than 500 well-paying jobs, ranging up to £60,000 a year. The mine would produce coking coal or metallurgical coal, used exclusively as an essential ingredient for steel production.
BusinessThe Independent

Climate groups in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler and BMW

Greenpeace and German environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) will take legal action against Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz, and gas and oil firm Wintershall Dea if they do not step up their policies to tackle climate change, they said on Friday. The cases would be modelled on one brought against Royal...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK upstream industry faces the 'Cambo test'

As opposition to the oil field's development grows, with respected bodies stressing the urgency of cutting emissions. the UK oil and gas producers face a tense COP26. The opposition to the development of the Cambo oil field off Scotland has had a leg-up from both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), as well as from local politicians weighing in on the matter of climate change. The final investment decision is expected later this year, which risks clashing with the COP26 climate talks in Scotland where the UK will be keen to display its leadership in the fight against climate change. The upstream lobby group OGUK launched its annual economic report – coincidentally...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Greenpeace takes legal action against UK Government over oil drilling permit

Environmental campaigners were “substantially prejudiced” by the UK Government’s failure to follow procedures for publicising an oil company’s application for drilling consent, a court has heard.Greenpeace is taking legal action against the UK Government challenging its decision to grant BP a permit to drill for oil in the Vorlich field in 2018.In a hearing at the Court of Session Scotland’s highest civil court, it is calling for the Government’s decision to be overturned, and for BP’s permit to be revoked.Greenpeace said that it is the first time an offshore oil permit has ever been challenged in court and...
Energy IndustryPosted by
newschain

Invest in new oil fields, says trade body

A trade body representing the UK’s oil and gas industry has called for investment in new oil and gas fields as the country tries to eliminate net emissions in the next three decades. Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said that the sector is ready to invest £21 billion over the...
SocietyBBC

Minister's wife goes ahead with legal action over nursery 'discrimination'

Court action is to be taken against a nursery over claims it discriminated against the wife and daughter of Scotland's health secretary. Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla said Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry said it had no availability after applying for two-year-old Amal. They said applications submitted by...
Energy IndustryPosted by
newschain

Work at proposed Cambo oil field delayed until 2022

Development work at the site of the proposed Cambo oil field has been delayed until next year, it has been confirmed. Jonathan Roger, chief executive of Siccar Point Energy, said “operational issues” and a “closing weather window” in the area, west of Shetland, were behind the hold-up. But environmental campaigners...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Botched approach to making homes green means UK risks breaking climate pledge, government warned

The government must make it far simpler for people to make their homes more energy-efficient or the UK will miss its target to slash net emissions to zero, Boris Johnson has been warned.Consumer groups and trade bodies have urged the government to remove obstacles that make it “difficult, time-consuming and stressful” to install measures such as renewable heat pumps and insulation.A coalition including Citizens Advice, Which? and the Federation of Master Builders said failure to act could mean millions of homes will not be decarbonised, putting the UK’s climate commitments in jeopardy. The warning comes as the UK prepares to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Government says polluters can dump raw sewage into rivers as Brexit disrupts water treatment

The government has given polluters the green light to dump raw sewage into rivers and the sea as Brexit and Covid disrupt normal water treatment. Some businesses have found it more difficult to get hold of water treatment chemicals because of supply chain disruption at ports blamed primarily on Britain's departure from the EU.The Environment Agency this week said companies struggling to get hold of the treatment chemicals would be allowed to "discharge effluent without meeting the conditions" of their permits, which normally require water to be treated.Rolling shortages have hit different parts of the UK economy since the government...
Energy Industryktwb.com

Australian environmental group sues Santos over clean energy claims

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – An Australian environmental group is suing the country’s No.2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd, alleging the company’s statements about gas being “clean” and having a clear pathway to net zero by 2040 were deceptive. The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) filed a lawsuit in the Federal...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy