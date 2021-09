Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to speak out against strict new abortion laws in Texas.On Wednesday (1 September), a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy came into effect in the state after the US Supreme Court voted down an emergency request to block it.The legislation, which is the country’s most radical abortion law, bans terminations once foetal cardiac activity is detectable, which occurs at around six weeks’ gestation and before most women know they are pregnant.This amounts to a near-total ban on abortions and has no provision for victims of rape or incest.Writing on Instagram Stories...