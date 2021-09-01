Cancel
AirAsia India Revolutionises Contactless Customer Support

By MTS Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI-powered conversational chatbot Tia goes multilingual. Continuing its journey of being an aviation pioneer in digital technology to facilitate superior service and superlative travel experiences with seamless Customer Support, AirAsia India today announced on its website airasia.co.in and official Twitter handle @AirAsiaIndia that its AI-powered conversational chatbot, Tia, is now multilingual and can provide service and support in both English and Hindi. Tia assists guests with check-in, booking modifications (reschedule, name correction, DOB, Gender correction), cancellations & refunds, updated state travel advisories, real-time flight status, travel-related FAQs, web check-in, add on’s, sharing the flight itinerary and taking feedback.

