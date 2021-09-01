Elsie S. Hogan Library provides local families with Adventure Backpacks

WILLCOX — According to the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library, five different colored “Family Adventure Backpacks” are ready for checkout. ESH received a $11,558 grant to be able to bring the family fun and adventures to the community. The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. This is the first time the ESH has partnered with this grant program.