Willcox, AZ

Elsie S. Hogan Library provides local families with Adventure Backpacks

By Herald/Review Media
myheraldreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLCOX — According to the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library, five different colored “Family Adventure Backpacks” are ready for checkout. ESH received a $11,558 grant to be able to bring the family fun and adventures to the community. The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. This is the first time the ESH has partnered with this grant program.

www.myheraldreview.com

