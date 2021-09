Veteran state Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) is embracing Senate Bill 18 as the Illinois energy industry-saving compromise she felt it needed to be. “While I don’t agree with every aspect of this legislation, what I do support is the fact that this bill will preserve our nuclear fleet and keep thousands of good-paying jobs in our state,” Rezin posted on Twitter. “Going into tonight, thousands of union workers wondered if they would lose their jobs and be forced to move from the communities that they call home. With the passage of Senate Bill 18, we take an important step in securing a better energy future for Illinois.”