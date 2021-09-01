Russia seeks greater energy cooperation with Asia amid crude demand uncertainty

No deal has yet been agreed, but negotiations have started, India's energy minister says. Indian energy companies ONGC and Petronet LNG are mulling involvement in Novatek's second LNG development in Russia's far north, Arctic LNG-2, Interfax reported September 6. Following recent proposals from the majority owner Novatek, they are discussing both offtake and investment options in the follow-on project to the operational Yamal LNG project, the Russian agency said, citing an anonymous source.