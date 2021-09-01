Cancel
Russia seeks greater energy cooperation with Asia amid crude demand uncertainty

By Rosemary Griffin
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Chinese demand set to rise on COVID-19 containment, industrial recovery. Russia's Vostok Oil, LNG projects appeal to foreign investors. Russian and Asian investors are meeting in Vladivostok this week, amid uncertainty over crude demand levels after the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus combined with recent adverse weather conditions to hit differentials for Russian crude shipped via the Far East.

