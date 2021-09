Many territories did not make it to Cannes Film Festival in an official capacity this year, with their national film institutions grounded due to the ongoing challenges of travel amid the pandemic. But one country out in force was Saudi Arabia. It was the territory’s second official trip to the festival after an initial sortie in 2018, which came only months after a 35-year cinema ban was lifted as part of the country’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at moving its economy away from a reliance on gas and oil.