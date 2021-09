Billie Eilish and Faye Webster had to make a stylistic leap to concoct a throwback chanteuse appropriate for a sultry nightclub. Because she came from a languorous electronica background, and preserved the record-at-home ethos with her brother, Eilish was closest to that goal in Happier Than Ever (Darkroom/Interscope). Skeptics will call the direction as contrived as her blonde locks, but tracks like “Billie Bossa Nova” and “Halley’s Comet” seem tailored for a 1950s Tiki room. If her chants seem to be more dub-predictable, at least Eilish doesn’t make the sophomore album mistake of repeating herself.