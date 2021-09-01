CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

HLGU to host Constitution Day Speaker Series

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannibal-LaGrange University will host a special speaker series to celebrate Constitution Day, beginning with a lecture and Q&A from Dr. Jefferey J. Ventrella with Alliance Defending Freedom on Tuesday, September 7, at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby. In part two of the series, HLGU will welcome David Roland from the Freedom Center of Missouri on Thursday, September 16, at 7 pm in the lobby of the Roland Fine Arts Center. Both events are free and open to the public.

