HLGU to host Constitution Day Speaker Series
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host a special speaker series to celebrate Constitution Day, beginning with a lecture and Q&A from Dr. Jefferey J. Ventrella with Alliance Defending Freedom on Tuesday, September 7, at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby. In part two of the series, HLGU will welcome David Roland from the Freedom Center of Missouri on Thursday, September 16, at 7 pm in the lobby of the Roland Fine Arts Center. Both events are free and open to the public.www.hlg.edu
Comments / 0