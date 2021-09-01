Britney Spears alleges her father is demanding $2 million before he steps down as conservator

A couple of days ago, news broke that Britney Spears had allegedly been involved in an altercation with her housekeeper, a woman who had worked for the singer for a long time. At the time, it was alleged there had been an incident over her dogs and that police were called in to investigate. Now, details of the story are breaking and it seems Ms. Spears’ pups disappeared earlier this month, in an incident she allegedly is blaming father Jamie Spears for.