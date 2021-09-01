Britney Spears alleges her father is demanding $2 million before he steps down as conservator
Britney Spears' father agreed last month to step down from her conservatorship. But the pop star is now accusing him of trying to extort money from her before he leaves. Spears' attorneys said in a court filing that her father, Jamie Spears, is seeking about $2 million as a condition of stepping aside as conservator of her estate, which they described as a "quid pro quo," Page Six reports.theweek.com
Comments / 0