GA Foundation for Public Education awards $115,000 in grants to schools and districts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Foundation for Public Education awarded its fourth round of Rural Education Fund grants, providing 12 grants to Georgia schools and districts. Totaling $115,003, this year’s Rural Education Fund grants will fund middle-school literacy programming; a STEM racing team; mental health supports for students; virtual reality goggles to help elementary students experience and explore the world; science and math instruction; computer science learning; an EMT Career Pathway program; a computer science e-sports club; vocational training; and a curriculum to help students with disabilities prepare for college or career.

