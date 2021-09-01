GA Foundation for Public Education awards $115,000 in grants to schools and districts

The Georgia Foundation for Public Education awarded its fourth round of Rural Education Fund grants, providing 12 grants to Georgia schools and districts. Totaling $115,003, this year’s Rural Education Fund grants will fund middle-school literacy programming; a STEM racing team; mental health supports for students; virtual reality goggles to help elementary students experience and explore the world; science and math instruction; computer science learning; an EMT Career Pathway program; a computer science e-sports club; vocational training; and a curriculum to help students with disabilities prepare for college or career.