Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Last Call with Liza French and Frankie Franco of 'WooStories'

telegram.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "WooStories" podcast, developed to provide Worcester’s youth with a voice during the pandemic, turned one year old last month. Developed by the Division of Youth Opportunities, "WooStories" operates on a seasonal basis, with a different group of kids for summer, fall and spring programs. Producer Liza French and co-host Frankie Franco sat down with Last Call to discuss how the program has grown and plans for the future. "WooStories" is available on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Society
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#Youth Worker#Youth Programs#Woostories#Google Podcasts#Covid#Zoom#Dyo#Recreation Worcester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks

PARIS (AP) — The trial of 20 men accused in a series of coordinated attacks on Paris in 2015 that spread fear across Europe and transformed France opened Wednesday in a custom-built complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. Nine Islamic State group gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy