Modest price pressure on gold ahead of busy U.S. data Wednesday

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The first trading day of September finds a busy slate of U.S. economic data being released, highlighted by the monthly ADP national employment report for August, which is expected to show a gain of 600,000 jobs. October gold futures were last down $3.20 at $1,812.60. September Comex silver was last down $0.06 at $23.90 an ounce.

