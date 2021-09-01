Modest price pressure on gold ahead of busy U.S. data Wednesday
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The first trading day of September finds a busy slate of U.S. economic data being released, highlighted by the monthly ADP national employment report for August, which is expected to show a gain of 600,000 jobs. October gold futures were last down $3.20 at $1,812.60. September Comex silver was last down $0.06 at $23.90 an ounce.www.kitco.com
