Ten Things We’ve Learnt About the Dead Space Reboot

Saints Row has been on a bit of a hiatus for some time. Even though we got Gat Out of Hell in 2015 and Agents of Mayhem – which is set in the same universe – in 2017, it’s been eight years now since we last got a numbered Saints Row title. At Gamescom, Volition and Deep Silver finally unveiled what’s next for the series- a reboot, titled simply Saints Row, coming out early next year. Prior to the game’s announcement, we had the chance to a virtual reveal event for the media, which was followed by a group Q&A with the development team, and learned plenty about the game in the process. And here, we’re going to talk about the key details that you should know about it.