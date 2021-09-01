Ten Things We’ve Learnt About the Dead Space Reboot
Dead Space is still quite a way off but thanks to a livestream by developers EA Motive, we’ve learnt a little more about this upcoming sci-fi survival horror reboot. The good news is, Motive are sticking to the spirit of the original instead of turning it into a rhythm game or setting it in medieval France. Though the more we think about we, we’d play the hell out of a Dead Space/Beat Saber mash-up. Motive emphasised that the footage they demonstrated was very, very, early on in the game’s development, which leads us to believe we won’t be seeing Dead Space until late 2022.www.gamespew.com
