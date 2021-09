KENTLAND — South Newton’s volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 3-0 domination over visiting Rensselaer Central Tuesday night, Aug. 31. The Rebels (10-1) won by 25-15, 25-8 and 25-16 scores, getting 13 kills on 18 of 19 attacks from freshman Taylor Cripe. She added six digs and Lexi Cripe, a junior, had seven kills on 17 of 20 attacks with eight digs.