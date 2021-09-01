Cancel
Pierre, SD

Xzaylin Henderson named Pierre TF Riggs High School Fine Arts Performer of the Week

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre TF Riggs High School Performer/Fine Arts Student of the Week (Aug. 31, 2021) is Xzaylin Henderson. Xzaylin has grown into a leader in his section in choirs, as well as in the group as a whole. He truly enjoys singing and he strives to become a better singer and musician. He is a member of the Concert choir, the Chamber Choir, is auditioning for All State Choir, and is auditioning for ACDA Regional High School Honor Choir. In preparation for all of this, he attended a music camp over the summer, and took multiple singing lessons over the summer. He puts in the time and effort to be better!

drgnews.com

Comments / 1

 

