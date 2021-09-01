Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Weekly fed cattle and boxed beef recaps for week ending August 28, 2021

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCZ Cattle Market Analytics analyst Ed Czerwien from Amarillo, TX, provides the following fed cattle and boxed beef recaps for the week ending August 28, 2021. The feedlot cattle trades for WE Aug 28 were mostly 1 higher but the cash sales volume was much lower than the previous week.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Week Ending#Hot Weather#Fed#Packers#Fis#National#Choice Select#Southern#Choice Chuck And Round#Choice Loin#Box Beef#Formula#Choice Rib
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturedrgnews.com

At USMEF Product Showcase, producers see great growth potential in Latin America

More than 130 red meat buyers from 21 countries across Central and South America and the Caribbean gathered in San Jose, Costa Rica, for the 10th anniversary edition of the U.S. Meat Export Federation Latin American Product Showcase. Fifty-five U.S. exporting companies exhibited at the event, which was held annually from 2011-2019 before the COVID pandemic forced a postponement in 2020.
AgricultureCitizen Tribune

States set stage for success in beef cattle production

Abundant forage growth and proximity to row crop feed sources set the stage for successful cattle production in some Midwestern states, and people in the cattle industry in those states take pride in their success. Dave Patterson, chancellor’s professor for the University of Missouri’s Division of Animal Sciences, says these...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Argentina extends beef export limits

Argentina has extended (Aug. 31, 2021) beef export restrictions through the end of October. Reuters reports the Argentine government seeks to bolster domestic supply to help contain rising local food prices. Restricting exports by the Argentine government is often politically fueled, and this time comes a few months ahead of mid-term elections. A similar move occurred in June when the government limited exports on specific beef cuts and capped beef shipments by half of last year’s level through August. The government says the restriction “is essential to guarantee Argentine access to beef in the face of the sharp increase in prices for consumers,” A meat industry representative in Argentina told Reuters the sector had lost around $100 million in exports last month alone due to the restrictions. Argentina is one of the world’s largest beef exporters and a key supplier to China. Global beef prices are surging as China imports more beef, and higher grain prices push feed costs higher.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

STR: U.S. hotel results for week ending 21 August

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Reflecting seasonal demand patterns and concerns around the pandemic, U.S. hotel performance continued to decline from previous weeks, according to STR‘s latest data through 21 August. 15-21 August 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 63.7% (-9.1%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$135.77 (+5.1%) Revenue per...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Farmer sentiment improves in August, but inflationary concerns mount

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer improved in August 2021, up 4 points to a reading of 138. The modest rise was attributable to improvements in both of the barometer’s sub-indices. The Index of Current Conditions rose 9 points to a reading of 152 and the Index of Future Expectations rose 2 points to a reading of 132. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted between August 23-27, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Georgia, According To The Farmers Almanac

It’s about that time again, Georgians – the time where we decide if we’re cranking out the winter garb or the umbrellas. The Farmers’ Almanac just released their winter predictions in Georgia for 2021 and it might surprise you with what’s in store. While the humidity and heat are still a hindrance for anyone in the south right now, don’t worry, it won’t be lasting long. Do you find reprieve in thinking about winter so soon? Or does it chill you to the bone to know what’ll be coming in the next few months? Take a look at what the Farmers’ Almanac is saying we should expect in Georgia this winter.
Missouri Statetexasbreaking.com

Mu Variant Found In Missouri? Here’s What You Need To Know

Officials in Missouri who monitor the state’s wastewater, which can detect hints of emerging variants of the COVID-19 virus, confirmed that they have found the presence of the Mu variant in just a few samples, but have not detected any recently. Last week, the World Health Organization categorized the Mu...
Honolulu, HIweatherboy.com

Large Quake Rocks Mexico ; Tsunami Possible

A powerful 7.4 earthquake struck near Guerrero, Mexico this evening and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii reports that hazardous waves from this earthquake are possible within 185 miles from the epicenter along the Pacific coast of Mexico. “Government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action...
PoliticsCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

New National Drunk Driving Report is Out, Here’s Where Montana Ranks

The latest National Drunk Driving Report has been released, and it reveals that Montanans live in the heart of America's DUI country. ArrestRecords.com released the study after they took the latest FBI crime statistics, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration DUI fatality statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau data to create a DUI severity score for each state.
Houston, TXcw39.com

7-Day Forecast: Cooler mornings, less humidity

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As Monday’s front pushes over the Gulf waters Houston will experience a few benefits of the drier air behind it. That means a cooler start to morning temperatures this week, but also winds flowing from the northeast will allow for a drop in humidity values. Not many...
Stocksinvesting.com

Weekly Stock Market And Economy Recap

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) declined from $206.77 to $206.75 last week. A very modest decline, but it had been 22 straight weeks of EPS increases. The forward EPS is +30.02% year-to-date. 99.4% of S&P 500 companies have now reported Q2 results. 88% have beaten estimates and results have...
La Grange, ILWest Cook News

La Grange: 1 patent granted in week ending August 29

There was one patent granted in La Grange in the week ending August 29, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the week before. The patent was for an engine jacket cooling system for locomotive. The patent was filed on November 30, 2018.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy