ELLSWORTH — That water-loving plants are capable of traveling over land is well documented. Wrapped around a propeller blade, stuck on a keel or just dangling from the bowsprit, aquatic plants can lake hop across counties and even states. This is not a problem for the plants that should be there, otherwise known as native plants. It is the non-native, invasive aquatic species that can disrupt the delicate balance of an ecosystem causing effects that ripple through lakes like, well, ripples in a lake.