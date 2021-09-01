Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Some Pixel 3 devices are being bricked by an EDL mode issue

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports online, a growing number of Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners appear to be having their devices bricked as a result of sporadic and random shutdowns into EDL mode that render their devices effectively useless. This isn’t the first time that Pixel 3 owners have faced a...

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 3#Android Police#Edl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
NFLtechnewstoday.com

How to Know if Your Phone Is Hacked

Your phone is your digital identity. In today’s world, if a hacker gets access to your phone then they have full control over you. Your family, friends, photos, bank details. Everything. A remote hacker can trace your physical location using your phone and snoop in all of your conversations. You...
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
Cell Phonesavast.com

How to Clear Your Android Cache & Why You Should Do It

Cached data helps apps load faster by keeping temporary files such as thumbnails, scripts, and video snippets on your phone instead of loading them from the web each time. But cached data can quickly fill up your phone’s storage. When you clear your cache, you wipe all multimedia and non-essential data from the targeted application.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesZDNet

How to find and remove spyware from your phone

Our digital selves, more and more, are becoming part of our full identity. The emails we send, the conversations we have over social media -- both private and public -- as well as photos we share, the videos we watch, and the websites we visit all contribute to our digital personas.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

WhatsApp could be getting Facebook-like message reactions soon

When it comes to social media platforms, we're usually there to enjoy content from other users. And while we're at it, we often express our thoughts through different mechanics, such as the reactions in Facebook. Well, what if more platforms got reactions?. According to WABetaInfo, sources have found that WhatsApp...
Cell PhonesAOL Corp

This proof-of-vaccination feature may be coming soon to your smartphone

Smartphone developers are gearing up for a world where users can store their Covid vaccination proof in their phones’ digital wallets, making it easy to simply tap their phones when they enter new buildings. The development, which concerns some privacy advocates, comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

If you slept through an alarm this week, Google Clock's Spotify integration might be to blame

Most of us probably replaced our old and clunky bedside clocks with smartphones ages ago. With a built-in alarm and an always-active battery backup, it's usually a reliable way to get up in the morning. However, throughout this week, Google's Clock app hasn't been activating alarms properly for some users, causing massive headaches for anyone afflicted. Thankfully, a fix is on the way.
Cell Phonesvegasnews.com

Best Mobile Phones to Buy Under 1000 Dollars

In today’s modern-day world, mobile phones are perhaps the main devices that serve many purposes at once. With the progression of innovation, the impact that cell phones have over our modern lives has expanded. Especially with more production of Smartphones, that literally provide you with all the necessary features along with being a great source of entertainment too. This makes it considerably more important for us to settle on the right decision while choosing a mobile phone to buy.
TV & VideosEntrepreneur

YouTube will stop working on these mobile devices

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. How old is your cell phone? Google will suspend the YouTube service, on some Android models. Those smartphones that have version 2.3.7 or lower of this operating system will no longer have this service.
InternetNeowin

Google will turn on SafeSearch by default for people under 18

Child safety in online environments seems to be on the top of the figurative priority list maintained by big tech firms. Apple recently announced that it will use its photo scanning technology to detect Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on iCloud and will also use on-device machine learning to censor sexual content sent or received by children below 13 years of age. You can find out more details here. In the same vein, Google has also revealed today about how it will be offering safer online experiences for non-adults across its range of products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy