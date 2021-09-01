Families, advocates gather at Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver to remember the people who died of drug overdoses
Destry Leatherwood’s wake-up call came this year. And it cost her dearly. Leatherwood, 31, is recovering from an opioid addiction she said started about six years ago. Her recovery path was prompted by tragedy. Her father, John Irby, had a heart condition, and after he snorted fentanyl in April, Leatherwood said her father’s heart stopped. He had just turned 50.denverite.com
