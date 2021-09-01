Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Families, advocates gather at Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver to remember the people who died of drug overdoses

denverite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestry Leatherwood’s wake-up call came this year. And it cost her dearly. Leatherwood, 31, is recovering from an opioid addiction she said started about six years ago. Her recovery path was prompted by tragedy. Her father, John Irby, had a heart condition, and after he snorted fentanyl in April, Leatherwood said her father’s heart stopped. He had just turned 50.

denverite.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Opioids#Naloxone#Homelessness#Denver Health#Suboxone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy