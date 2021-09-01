Cancel
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West's Aloy Joins Genshin Impact Roster Today

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite character and Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy today joins the roster of playable characters in online RPG Genshin Impact for a limited time. After you've downloaded update 2.1, you'll be able to log into your account on either PlayStation 5 or PS4 and claim her through the in-game mail system. She will be available until 24th November 2021, with PC and mobile phone players granted access from 13th October 2021 once work on update 2.2 is complete.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Playstation 5
Technology
Video Games
Genshin Impact
RPG
Related
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Gamescom ONL: Horizon Forbidden West Release Date

As part of the summer 2021 all-digital gaming conventions, today was the opening day for Gamescom. The 2021 Gamescom event will take place this week. Kicking off with today’s Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards. The two-hour Opening Night Live event promises fresh looks at nearly 40 upcoming games. As well as brand new game announcements. Including dropping a release date for Horizon Forbidden West.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Aloy's character teaser has been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo have already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video GamesCollider

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ Delayed Until Next Year

Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated game from Guerilla Games, has been delayed until February 18, 2022. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Guerilla Games confirmed the rumors that the sequel to 2017's critically acclaimed open world adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn would not be released later this year. The Game...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Horizon Zero Dawn's Logo Retroactively Refreshed to Reflect Forbidden West

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted that Horizon Zero Dawn’s logo has been refreshed to reflect upcoming sequel Horizon Forbidden West. When the follow-up was officially announced last year, many noticed that it includes a Roman numeral ‘II’ as part of its linebreak. A similar flourish, with a ‘I’, has been retroactively added into the original as well.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Aloy in Genshin Impact

A renowned hunter from another game, Aloy arrives in Genshin Impact in search of new challenges, and to test her mettle in this new vast world she’s now in. Aloy is the main protagonist in Horizon: Zero Dawn, an action role-playing game developed by Guerilla Games. Thanks to their collaboration with miHoYo, Aloy is becoming a playable character that players can freely obtain. All it requires is having an Adventure Rank of 20 or above, and Aloy will be given to PlayStation users in Genshin Impact 2.1, and finally to users on other platforms in Version 2.2.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Who is the voice actor for Aloy in Genshin Impact?

With Aloy making her way from Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn over the Genshin Impact, players have all sorted of quests about her. She will be arriving on PlayStation on September 1 as part of update 2.1, and then six weeks later to PC and mobile as part of update 2.2.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Aloy on Genshin Impact: dates, how to get it for free and skills

Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, as well as an emblem of the PlayStation world, is about to arrive at Genshin Impact. Sony and MiHoYo announced weeks ago this collaboration agreement whereby the character will arrive completely free of charge for all users of the title on PS4 and PS5. We tell you the dates to get it, how to get it and what are its skills.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact Crystal Marrow Locations: Where to Find Aloy Ascension Material

Genshin Impact version 2.1 “Floating World Under the Moonlight” is only one day away, and fans are already counting the seconds to be able to play as Baal, the Electro Shogun, Sara, and of course, Aloy. Alongside these characters, Genshin Impact version 2.1 adds the final chapter of the Inazuma Archon storyline, a new fishing mechanic, and much more. With that said, we will now tell you where to find Crystal Marrow, Aloy’s ascension material.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to get Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn for free in Genshin Impact? We tell you everything you need to know about the Nora jacket

MiHoYo, responsible for Genshin Impact, announced a collaboration with PlayStation what would bring Aloy, the hunter Nora from Horizon Zero Dawn, as a playable character with his own abilities. In addition, players can acquire it for free as long as they meet a series of requirements. What must you do to get it? We will tell you.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Hello Kitty Joins Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania as Premium DLC Character

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania's all-star lineup just keeps on growing. The remastered collection of fan-favourite entries in the series is coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 in October, and it includes a number of guest stars from other SEGA properties as playable characters. Kiryu, Morgana, Sonic, and more will be unlockable in-game, so you'll have plenty of fun options for your ball-rolling escapades. The latest character to be revealed, however, is a little different.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Swery's Mysterious RPG The Good Life Pegged for Fall 2021 in English Trailer

Flippin' heck, this game has taken a while to materialise, hasn't it? Swery's "debt repayment daily life RPG", The Good Life, was initially announced with a Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, and news has been extremely slow on the title ever since. As with the famed developer's other works, this new game looks to be somewhat unorthodox, with the player assuming the role of a photographer who can turn into a cat or dog for some reason. Oh, and there's a murder mystery as well.

