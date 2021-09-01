Horizon Forbidden West's Aloy Joins Genshin Impact Roster Today

A renowned hunter from another game, Aloy arrives in Genshin Impact in search of new challenges, and to test her mettle in this new vast world she’s now in. Aloy is the main protagonist in Horizon: Zero Dawn, an action role-playing game developed by Guerilla Games. Thanks to their collaboration with miHoYo, Aloy is becoming a playable character that players can freely obtain. All it requires is having an Adventure Rank of 20 or above, and Aloy will be given to PlayStation users in Genshin Impact 2.1, and finally to users on other platforms in Version 2.2.