Horizon Forbidden West's Aloy Joins Genshin Impact Roster Today
Fortnite character and Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy today joins the roster of playable characters in online RPG Genshin Impact for a limited time. After you've downloaded update 2.1, you'll be able to log into your account on either PlayStation 5 or PS4 and claim her through the in-game mail system. She will be available until 24th November 2021, with PC and mobile phone players granted access from 13th October 2021 once work on update 2.2 is complete.www.pushsquare.com
