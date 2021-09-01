Louisiana communities left reeling without power and water after Ida pummels state
People are still desperately looking for their loved ones after Ida blasted ashore in Louisiana this week as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying buildings and leaving more than a million people without power. “CBS This Morning” Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud tagged along with the sheriff's department in hard-hit LaPlace, where some residents had to be rescued from their debris-filled homes.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 0