Thanks To DOG This Is The Kind of WEATHER Reports We Need Here In Midland Odessa

Ida made landfall on Sunday a category 4 storm on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, which was a category 3 when it hit Louisiana back on August 28, 2005. Ida and Katrina are similar storms, but Ida is smaller and stronger. One of the gentlemen here in Midland who comes once a month to change the air filters in the radio station's HVAC system was talking with us in studio this morning about how he moved to Midland to be here with his daughter and grandchildren, but that he still has a home in Louisiana that was ravaged by the storm. He said they have cameras at the property and were watching them as the storm blew in Sunday-but that they lost them as soon as the power went out. He said they do have a generator at the property but unfortunately with no internet service left in the area around the house, there's no connection to the system. Given what they saw prior to the cameras going off--the roof blowing off the garage, the boat in the driveway being lifted over the garage into the backyard and left smashed upside down, and their neighbor's roof blowing down the street into a telephone pole--he is sure they have nothing left.