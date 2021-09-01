Cancel
Thanks To DOG This Is The Kind of WEATHER Reports We Need Here In Midland Odessa

By Leo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Okay, I'm sold. Weather reports should ALL have a dog in them. This is the best weather report I have seen in a while. And, I'm asking any of our local weather meteorologist to please consider this ASAP!. Apparently this took place in Toronto and the weather guy's name is...

KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

If You See Dinosaurs In Midland Don’t Worry It’s Just Jurassic Quest

Sunday 9am-8pm CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY. Th website states you must BUY TICKETS ONLINE. Our exhibit has been transformed into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring over 70 MOVING and ROARING dinosaurs, as well as our 50 - foot - long Megalodon! Although the drive-thru experience means you’ll stay safe inside your vehicle, you’ll still need to watch out for the swinging tail of our 80 - foot - long Spinosaurus! Go on a quest with our online audio tour that will take you throughout our exhibit where you will encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths! NOTE: Drive-Thru Tickets are required to get into the event. The 'Add-On' Quest Packs DO NOT include a Drive-Thru Ticket.
Environment
KBAT 99.9

Have You Ever Felt ANY Of The Earthquakes We Have Had Here In The Permian Basin?

[gravityform id=55 name=HOWMANY EARTHQUAKES HAVE YOU FELT HERE IN THE PERMIAN BASIN? ]. We had another earthquake here in the Permian Basin last night Sept 6th, 2021 at 10:05pm. And, apparently is was pretty significant. It registered a 3.5. It seems like earthquakes are now a thing here in West Texas. I mean how many have you heard of in the past 2 to 3 years here in West Texas? And, here's the thing, anytime there's an earthquake you see it all over your social media feeds. The question than becomes 'Did You Feel The Earthquake?' But, here's my question HAVE YOU EVER FELT ANY OF THE EARTHQUAKES HERE IN THE PERMIAN BASIN?
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

Whether You’re A Foodie Or Not–Delightful Eating On A Holiday Weekend

One of my all-time favorite things to do, whether it's a holiday weekend or not--is COOK OUT. And when I do it has to be on a charcoal grill--no gas. Charcoal adds a flavor to whatever you're grilling that gas can't. Plus--if you're going to grill with gas--you may as well just cook on a stove. My opinion. Anyway--the holiday weekend is upon us, and with it comes nice hot sunny west Texas weather--so the grills all over the Permian Basin are going to be humming. Question is--can we smell what you're cookin'? (OK--maybe not. You're not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after all!)....
Relationships
KBAT 99.9

Top 5 Baby Boy names of the Permian Basin for 2021

Sometimes, because of tradition, families will pass names down generation after generation. More often, this occurs between males. Annually, I find myself excited to see a new list of names. Often reviewing the differences regionally. Determining a name for your child takes time. It is not something parents take lightly....
West, TX
KBAT 99.9

Frogs Are Leaping All Over My Yard And My Dogs Want To Eat Them!

In every part of the US, there are critters native to whatever area you're in who, at certain times of the year are in abundance due to environmental conditions or change of season. I've discovered that here in West Texas--it's FROGS! I have an army of frogs in my back yard (and up until now, I never knew a whole bunch of frogs was called an "army")... They are tiny--some about the size of a dime, some about the size of a quarter, and a few more like a 50 cent piece. They're harmless and they're cute--but they are also a nuisance. First-because I am an animal lover and I don't want to step on them or hurt them! I accidentally rolled over one in the driveway leaving for work the other morning and discovered the carnage later that afternoon when I got home. I was so sad.
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

Help The American Red Cross With Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief

Ida made landfall on Sunday a category 4 storm on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, which was a category 3 when it hit Louisiana back on August 28, 2005. Ida and Katrina are similar storms, but Ida is smaller and stronger. One of the gentlemen here in Midland who comes once a month to change the air filters in the radio station's HVAC system was talking with us in studio this morning about how he moved to Midland to be here with his daughter and grandchildren, but that he still has a home in Louisiana that was ravaged by the storm. He said they have cameras at the property and were watching them as the storm blew in Sunday-but that they lost them as soon as the power went out. He said they do have a generator at the property but unfortunately with no internet service left in the area around the house, there's no connection to the system. Given what they saw prior to the cameras going off--the roof blowing off the garage, the boat in the driveway being lifted over the garage into the backyard and left smashed upside down, and their neighbor's roof blowing down the street into a telephone pole--he is sure they have nothing left.
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

Top 5 Reasons Why Living in Midland, Texas is So Great

Coming from a large city, to a population the size of Midland, I thought would be a shock to my system. Where would I go for entertainment? Would everyone wave as I drove through the neighborhood (I know stereotypes, right?)? But after just a short period of time living in West Texas, I quickly realized the answer to “why would anyone move to Midland Texas?”
Lifestyle
KBAT 99.9

Plane Change

I love flying Southwest, and no I'm not getting paid to say that. I just love that the two checked bags are free and even though the open seating isn't the best it's still a system that seems to work out pretty well. Vacations are fun but spending a whole day on a plane can really suck the life out of you. Well coming home from this vacation was all kinds of suck. I had my mom and my son with me and folks we are a good trio I promise you that but we all have our limits and when a plane has a malfunction in the engine I don't care how long you've been waiting to go home, you're more than happy to deboard after sitting on the tarmac in a hot plane for an hour. And that's exactly what we did. All things considered I think they did a great job switching us out and taking care of our luggage and such. We all got home safe with all our things, even if it was 3 or 4 hours later than we had planned.

