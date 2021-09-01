Nokia G50 coming as an affordable 5G smartphone

A week ago, the Nokia G50 5G promo video was leaked before the official announcement. We saw a glimpse of the new smartphone from HMD Global under the Nokia G series. It is expected to be a 5G phone but with a price tag that is fairly affordable compared to other 5G smartphones out in the market. The upcoming mobile device will be a mid-ranger that the consumers may pick up mainly for the 5G connectivity. It will come in a plastic build and with decent specs and features.