If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Aug. 26 adds a quartet of new movies, starting with the documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed at No. 4. The Mexican supernatural horror film The Old Ways, which was a big hit on the festival circuit this summer, debuts at No. 6. Right behind it at No. 7 is the Black romance Really Love, and at No. 8 is David Oyelowo's real-world fantasy The Water Man. Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl sits in the top spot again, where it's been since last weekend.