Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Charter Communications invests in Hope Enterprise Corporation

By the Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum cable television and internet service brand, has announced its Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund will invest $3 million in the HOPE Enterprise Corp., a certified community development financial institution. HOPE will provide loans to businesses that provide goods and services meeting the core...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Goods And Services#The Hope Enterprise Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Blackstone Acquires Global Smart Access Company

The start-up and mergers and acquisition space for smart access and smart buildings continued its hot pace today with The Chamberlain Group, a global provider of smart access solutions, announcing that it has been purchased by private equity funds managed by Blackstone. The Chamberlain Group’s owner, The Duchossois Group, Inc....
Marketsthepaypers.com

Standard Chartered Bank launches 'SC Invest'

Standard Chartered Bank has launched ‘SC Invest’, an online investment platform, aimed at giving clients an investment ecosystem. With real-time onboarding, pre-generated investment packs for a client who is just starting out to theme-based mutual fund ideas, and reports for the aware investor, ‘SC Invest’ is an online investment shop available for everyone.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

Bringing innovation to a corporate environment is inherently challenging. Many firms have established research and development or corporate development teams, but not innovation teams. Since corporations have complex organizational charts with any array of divisions and people, it’s hard for any one team to have a complete view of the big picture. Intrapreneurship programs may inspire internal innovation, but this is an expensive and risky model to support.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Schut attains chartered SRI counselor for investing

CHESTERTOWN — Radcliffe Financial has announced that Sarah Schut has been authorized by the College for Financial Planning — a Kaplan company — to use the Chartered SRI Counselor professional designation mark in accordance with the requirements of successful completion of the designation program. Schut is a financial advisor with...
EconomyGreenBiz

How BCG helps corporations invest in climate tech

There has been much pontification of late (including here) about the coffers of mainstream money tipping into climate tech. This mid-year update from the excellent Climate Tech VC newsletter suggests there were roughly 250 deals this year as of June 30, representing about $16 billion in funding. One data point you’ll appreciate: There were 50 percent more contracts disclosed during the second quarter, compared with a year earlier; although last year many investors held on to their money during the COVID-19 uncertainty, so consider that stat with caution.
Schenectady, NYschenectadymetroplex.com

Hudson Partners Development, Enterprise Community Partners, The Community Preservation Corporation Announce Start of Construction on 88-Unit Workforce Housing Development in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Today, Hudson Partners Development, Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) and The Community Preservation Corporation (CPC) announced the start of construction on Reserve at Towpath Trail, an 88-unit multifamily development in Schenectady, N.Y. that will provide workforce housing in a market with limited affordable options. Currently vacant land which Hudson Partners Development purchased from CPC in 2016, the development will consist of four freestanding buildings with 22 apartments each.
Economysiliconangle.com

Enterprise communications platform startup Trengo raises $36M

Enterprise communications platform startup Trengo B.V. announced today it has raised $36 million in new funding to accelerate international expansion and further develop its technology. The Series A round was led by Insight Partners and Peak. Including the new funding, Trego has raised $27.91 million to date, according to data...
Businessgizmochina.com

Xiaomi invests in Motorcomm, a core communications chipmaker for automobiles

Earlier this year, Xiaomi had announced the commencement of its smart electric vehicle business and had even revealed its sizeable investment plans for the next decade. Since then, the company has invested and acquired various companies related to the automobile industry, with the latest investment being in Motorcomm. This would...
Alabama StateLight Reading

Charter fund invests $3M to help small businesses in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ï¿½ Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand, today announced its Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund will invest $3 million in the Hope Enterprise Corporation (HOPE), a certified community development financial institution (CDFI) which will provide loans to local businesses that provide goods and services meeting the core needs of financially underserved areas in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. One million dollars of the investment is dedicated for Kentucky communities within Charter's footprint.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Fox Corporation invests in Eluvio

Fox Corporation and premium content blockchain specialist Eluvio have confirmed that FOX has made a strategic investment in Eluvio to accelerate the adoption of Eluvio’s platform across the broader media and entertainment industry. As part of the investment, the companies also announced that Eluvio will provide the underlying technology platform...
Collegescushmanwakefield.com

HBCU & Corporate Partnership: Investing in a Diverse Workplace

Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) have experienced an influx of corporate investment in the wake of the pandemic as employers focus on corporate responsibility and diversity in the workplace. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than $600M has been committed to HBCUs across the country.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Stripe deepens investment in US corporate card start-up Ramp

The Collison brothers’ Stripe has returned to participate in Ramp’s Series C round, having co-led a $115m round in April. Payments giant Stripe has once again backed US fintech start-up Ramp, participating in the corporate card company’s $300m Series C funding round. The round comes just a few months after...
Softwaremartechseries.com

RingCentral Announces Innovations to Supercharge Enterprise Communications and Hybrid Work

RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a range of new capabilities to help organizations run and grow their business by enabling employees to communicate and collaborate effectively, securely, and productively from anywhere. Nat Natarajan, executive vice president, Products...
Businesschannele2e.com

MSP Vertical Solutions Merges With Accounting Firm HBK CPA

Accounting firm HBK CPAs and Vertical Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based managed service provider (MSP), have merged. This is technology M&A deal number 551 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Once the transaction is closed, Vertical Solutions will merge...
Softwareinvesting.com

Open Text vs. DocuSign: Which Enterprise Content Management Stock is a Better Investment?

SAAS stocks are one of the best-performing sectors of the past decade. They have high levels of retention, recurring revenue, and pricing power as companies' operations become dependent on these software packages. Some of the most lucrative areas are cloud-based software, business applications, and automated solutions. Despite impressive gains over the past decade, these continue to have even more upside as many companies have yet to adapt these systems, and these companies are discovering new ways to increase monetization. Let’s segue into two specific enterprise content management stocks. Below, we highlight Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU).SAAS stocks are one of the best-performing sectors of the past decade. They have high levels of retention, recurring revenue, and pricing power as companies' operations become dependent on these software packages. &nbsp Some of the most lucrative areas are cloud-based software, business applications, and automated solutions. Despite impressive gains over the past decade, these continue to have even more upside as many companies have yet to adapt these systems, and these companies are discovering new ways to increase monetization. &nbsp.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Hope Enterprises appoints new chair of board of directors

Hope Enterprises, Inc., a non-profit provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Sullivan, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties, has named Michael P. Barclay as chair of its board of directors in July. In his role, Barclay will lead the 25-member volunteer board in advocating...
EconomyBowling Green Daily News

Umbrella coverage can be a smart choice

Dear Dave: Are umbrella insurance policies worth it, or do they just entice people to sue more frequently? – Tammi. Dear Tammi: I don’t think there’s any indication umbrella policies entice folks to bring lawsuits more frequently. If you hadn’t noticed, we live in a lawsuit-happy world. There are lots of greedy people out there who would try to sue for absolutely anything – no matter how ridiculous.
EducationBowling Green Daily News

General Motors awards grant to JA

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky has received a $15,000 grant from the General Motors Community Grants Program. It will help JA continue to provide programs on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and community development to K-12 students in southcentral Kentucky during the 2021-22 academic year. “Junior Achievement...
Stocksinvezz.com

Is September a good month for investing in Sysco Corporation shares?

Sysco has proven improvements throughout the fourth fiscal quarter. The current risk/reward ratio is not good enough for "value" investors. The Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to pose downside risks. Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) shares have advanced more than 6% since the beginning of August 2021, and the current...
Sarasota County, FLscgov.net

Communications

If you have questions, requests, comments, compliments or concerns about Sarasota County you can connect with us in multiple ways. Provides live coverage of county/city Commission meetings and work sessions as well as programming about county/city programs and services. For media inquiries, please call 941-861-NEWS (6397) or email news@scgov.net. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy