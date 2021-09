NY Post | Joel Sherman: The Yankees’ offense is down in the dirt again, and there are several key cogs that just aren’t turning like they need to. Two of the biggest offenders of late have been Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres — players that were entrusted with significant roles on the team. Gallo has had consistency with his power stroke since being acquired from Texas, but the rest of his offensive game has been underwhelming. Meanwhile, Torres’ offense — the part of his game that made him irreplaceable on the field despite poor fielding — has all but abandoned him. If the Yankees are looking to shake things up to find a spark, they might field a lineup without either player starting for a bit.