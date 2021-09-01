Cancel
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/1/21

Cover picture for the articleCBS Sports | Mike Axisa: With the Yankees coming off their best month of the season, Axisa highlights some of the trends that powered them. Of particular note is how Aaron Judge has cut back on some of his strikeout issues. Long one of the biggest swing-and-missers in the game, Judge is running the lowest strikeout rate of his career, while maintaining his penchant for mashing the ball. Also noteworthy is the Yankees’ success on the basepaths during their run.

