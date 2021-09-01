Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/1/21

We’ve made it September. It wasn’t the road that anyone predicted the Yankees would take, and given preseason expectations, plenty of fans would be disappointed that they’re not really in the hunt for the AL East anymore. However, the Yankees do hold the top Wild Card spot after easily their best month of the season: a 21-8 August. The only downside was that it ended with all the dignity of a wet fart, as they lost four in a row immediately after winning 13 straight. Suddenly, the pressure is right back on to avoid an embarrassing sweep tonight at the hands of the middling, Troutless Angels.