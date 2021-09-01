Under pressure: Penn's Lily Smith saves the day in shootout win over Marian

MISHAWAKA — Penn goalie Lily Smith admits she loves being under pressure. And while starring down the most pressure-packed moments Tuesday night, it showed. The poised Smith stopped a pair of penalty kicks in the shootout session to help give the No. 10 (3A) Kingsmen a 1-1 (4-2 in penalty kicks) win over host Marian in the Northern Indiana Conference opener for both teams at Abro Stadium.