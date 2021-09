If you love Maine’s wildlife and haven’t yet been to the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument (KWW), we really encourage you to go. The reasons are countless. It’s located in the heart of Maine’s beautiful North Woods, for one, with the majestic peak of Katahdin in view just about everywhere, it seems. For another, the 87,000 acres include beautiful lands and waters to explore. And the Monument is the culmination of the Natural Resources Council of Maine’s undying efforts, working alongside people in the region, to move this massive conservation project from a dream to reality. But being birders and wildlife enthusiasts, we’ve narrowed it down to five of our favorites.