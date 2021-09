RUTLAND — The Rutland Lions Club will hold its 38th Annual Golf Tournament at Bed Rock Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 11. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $240 for a four-member team or $60 per person. For those teams that had a fifth member in previous years, the fifth member is still welcome, but will be assigned to a different team. Fees include nine holes of golf and a steak dinner. Additional fees include golf cart, closes to the pin contest, strings to be used on holes 3 and 6, and mulligans to be used only on your drive.