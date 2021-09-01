Twitter appears to be adding the ability to tip using Bitcoin
According to reports, Twitter appears to be testing out tips using bitcoin on the Lightning Network. It will be using Bitcoin Lightning app Strike. Twitter is seemingly trialling the ability to tip using bitcoin, per multiple reports. According to MacRumors, the current Twitter beta indicates that this service is being tested, while mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has leaked an image of what the service will look like.www.theblockcrypto.com
