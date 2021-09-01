Cancel
Internet

Twitter appears to be adding the ability to tip using Bitcoin

By Tim Copeland
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, Twitter appears to be testing out tips using bitcoin on the Lightning Network. It will be using Bitcoin Lightning app Strike. Twitter is seemingly trialling the ability to tip using bitcoin, per multiple reports. According to MacRumors, the current Twitter beta indicates that this service is being tested, while mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has leaked an image of what the service will look like.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Network#Super Follows#Square#Block#The Block On Telegram
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

