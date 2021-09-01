Cancel
Premier League

Official: Ederson Signs New Five-Year Contract At Man City

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
The Brazilian made the move to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around €40 million. Three golden glove awards later, Ederson has transformed himself into one of the finest 'keepers in Europe.

Earlier this week, Paul Hirst and Pol Ballús of The Times broke the news he has agreed on a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, after discussions were held between the club and the goalkeeper's agent Jorge Mendes last week.

The new deal, which runs until 2027, prolongs his stay in Manchester for nine years since his arrival.

Ederson has kept 97 clean sheets in 195 appearances across all competitions during his time at the club, and it cannot be understated how crucial his role has been to the Catalan boss' philosophy of playing out from the back.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ederson had this to say on his new deal:

“This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I’d want to be."

“To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City."

Maybe a bit too casual at times, Ederson's calmness on the ball has been one of the major driving factors behind a shift in what a goalkeepers role requires in between the sticks.

Still a phenomenal shot-stopper, the 28-year-old has made the number one shirt his own and has never looked in any danger of losing it.

In terms of team accolades, Ederson has been a crucial part of a squad that has captured three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cup's and has reached the club's first-ever Champions League final.

