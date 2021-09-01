Cancel
NFL

Titans' Mekhi Sargent gets some recognition from Good Morning Football

By Mike Moraitis
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJ3gh_0bjG9cW300

One of the Tennessee Titans’ rookies to steal the show during preseason play was running back Mekhi Sargent, who rightly received some recognition from the folks over at NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

Sargent, a 2021 undrafted free agent signing, was easily the team’s best back during the exhibition slate, which earned him a spot on the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

On a list of “Rookie Risers” at the running back position, GMFB showed Sargent saw some love, placing him at No. 3 on the list. He was the only undrafted player to make the cut on any of the “Rookie Risers” lists.

The other backs joining him were Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick, Najee Harris, and New England Patriots fourth-round pick, Rhamondre Stevenson.

It was a tough list to crack, but Titans cornerback Elijah Molden easily could have made the “Rookie Risers” list for defense, especially after posting an elite PFF grade among non-first-round defenders in the preseason.

Sargent finished the exhibition slate with 49 carries for 187 rushing yards, and three catches for 17 yards, while also finding the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground.

But it wasn’t just about raw production. Sargent passed the eye test with his hard-nosed running style, and while Tennessee’s other backs struggled to find room to run, he exploited every inch given to him.

Tennessee Titans reveal initial 53-man roster for 2021 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVoao_0bjG9cW300

