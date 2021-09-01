Saúl Ñíguez Reflects on Atlético Madrid Exit Following Chelsea Loan Switch

Chelsea's latest signing Saúl Ñíguez has revealed why he decided to leave Atlético Madrid on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has joined the European champions on a season-long loan from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after sealing a late move on Deadline Day, with the Blues adding strength to their midfield ranks ahead of the first international break of the 2021/22 season.

An option to buy for £30 million has also been included in the deal, as the Spanish star is set to compete with the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovačić at the heart of midfield.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Immediately after the confirmation of his loan move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, the Elche-born midfielder explained his decision to move to Chelsea in an interview with Ibai Llanos on Twitch.

"I felt good in the team (Atlético), as always. The only thing is that I felt stuck for not playing in my position (midfield). My head did not accept my new role of playing in a new position," said Saúl, who has been operating in a wider position for the Colchoneros for the past three seasons.

"Chelsea have promised me to train in my position (midfield), to play we will see. To return to certain customs that I do not do now, that is the most important reason for my decision. The three midfielders who are playing are at a high level, it will not be easy to play, but if I put my mind to it and fight it, I can get it."

Saúl further revealed that he had spoken with Atlético manager Diego Simeone regarding playing in his preferred position, but mentioned that he accepted his newfound role for the better functioning of his parent club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added: "I have had several conversations with Cholo (Simeone) about my positions, because it does not come from now, I have been like this for three years. I owe everything to him, I have a great relationship with him but he has to be selfish and think about the group.

"He thinks that with me on the side the group performs better, it has to. But in this all parties come out winning. The club and the coach bring a player they wanted and I go to a great club that loved me.

"I want to go, try the experience and see what happens. Then, I don't want to think further. And I want to meet and see the Saúl that I want to see. Not the Saúl that they have seen these two years. It frustrated me not to see what I could achieve. I was feeling stuck and now I hope I can unblock myself."

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube