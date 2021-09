Joe Bonamassa has announced new UK tour dates across April and May next year. The dates include two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The announcement comes ahead of Bonamassa’s new album Time Clocks, which is set to arrive on 29 October this year. The record will form a chunk of the tour’s setlist, alongside previous records such as as well as tracks from his vast catalogue of albums such as Royal Tea, Redemption, Blues Of Desperation and The Ballad Of John Henry.