Wynona, OK

Wynona Public Schools Transitions To Virtual Learning After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

By News On 6
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWynona Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would be transitioning students to virtual learning after more than 25% of students came into close contact with a staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to school officials, after a consultation with the Osage County Health Department, students were released early on Tuesday to begin the transition to virtual learning.

