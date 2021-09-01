Wynona Public Schools Transitions To Virtual Learning After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
Wynona Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would be transitioning students to virtual learning after more than 25% of students came into close contact with a staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to school officials, after a consultation with the Osage County Health Department, students were released early on Tuesday to begin the transition to virtual learning.www.newson6.com
