Learn 3 great guitar skills for jamming

By Total Guitar
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitar lessons: Partaking in some improvisation is a fun and freeing approach to creating music, but it can also be daunting and feel aimless. Having a simple concept in mind can really help focus your playing and inspire new ideas. Here we’re looking at three licks that you can learn, and, more importantly, adapt in your own creative ways.

#Guitar Lessons#Jamming#Lick#Triplet
