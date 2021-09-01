Learn 3 great guitar skills for jamming

RUNNING TO STAND STILL: Motion Sickness of Time Travel, the long-running solo project of composer Rachel Evans, continues its prolific march through the modern world. To wit, there’s a new full-length album just out titled If We Were Landscapes, and, while containing a mere two tracks, its total running time is just under 40 minutes. The first, “Self-Portrait in Decay,” is introduced by short cello drones peppered with what could be wind but effectively sounds like breath. It slowly opens up via its multi-instrumentation (cello, synthesizers, guitar, wind chimes, xylophone, concertina, piano, voice, violin, drum machine and snare drum) into something more comforting than was perhaps intended. Unexpectedly, Evans’ voice begins softly and reassuringly at about the seven-minute mark. This section, which increases in clarity and volume as it progresses and lasts approximately 5 minutes, ends as it began, i.e. barely audible. The music itself loses some steam after this section, and there’s a distinct sense of longing after her voice fades. The album’s second half, “Your Layered Silhouette, Unwinding,” is much darker in its delivery and mood. It slowly gathers this aspect bit by bit until it relents at about 13 minutes in. Except for a very brief, few-second coda-style reprise of this mood, it opens up slightly and gently slips away. This is available on lathe-cut vinyl, cassette tape and digital download via motionsicknessoftimetravel.bandcamp.com. As a neat bonus, one of the collages used for the album’s cover is featured in ATHICA’s “Light: 2021 Juried Exhibition,” which runs until Oct. 3.