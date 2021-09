The Courier-News, Elgin, Ill. Sep. 4—A woman was killed early Saturday morning in a house fire in the 2400 block of Anna Way, the Elgin Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the area about 4:30 a.m. on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm going off. They arrived to find smoke coming from a town home and called for additional fire companies to be sent, a news release said.