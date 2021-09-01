Cancel
Video Games

Monolith Soft’s site undergoing server maintenance on 8th September leading to speculation about new Xenoblade and Nintendo Direct

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonolith Soft, the acclaimed JRPG studio behind the Xenoblade Chronicles series, have announced that their official website will be experiencing server maintenance which will happen on Wednesday, 8th September. It’s unusual for them to give a heads up that their website will be down for a period of time and is leading many to speculate that the unannounced but heavily rumoured Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be unveiled and their website revamped with information about the game. We’ve already heard that journalist Imran Kahn says the next Xenoblade game is nearing the end of its development and one of the voice actors has also said she “thinks” Monolith Soft is releasing another Xenoblade game for Nintendo Switch. Perhaps it will be unveiled during the expected but unannounced September Nintendo Direct presentation?

#Nintendo Direct#Xenoblade#Monolith Soft#Jrpg
