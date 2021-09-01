Cancel
Video Games

Blastoise has finally arrived in Pokemon Unite

My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Pokemon Unite Twitter account has confirmed that players can now get their hands on the brutal water Pokemon Blastoise in the free-to-play game on the Nintendo Switch system. The popular Pokemon has the ability to surf his way to a player’s defence and unleashed the Hydro Typhoon ability. You can check him out right now by simply booting up the game. Pokemon Unite is available on the Switch eShop and will be arriving on smartphones 22nd September.

