Blastoise has finally arrived in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite will give away Pikachu to all players who log into the mobile version of the game. The popular MOBA-style Pokemon game by Tencent will launch on mobile devices on September 22nd. Tencent is running a promotion to encourage players to pre-register on mobile devices by promising some big rewards once certain milestones are hit. Earlier today, Tencent announced that Pokemon Unite had surpassed 2.5 million pre-registrations, which means that the game will give away a Pikachu Unite License to all players who use the mobile version of the game at launch. This offer is only for mobile players, but since the game supports crossplay and the same account can be used on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile games, it means that every player has access to getting Pikachu for free.