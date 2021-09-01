5 Simple Ways to Effectively Handle Difficult Conversations at Work

Tom can’t stop walking around in his underpants. Since he started working from home, every time the events marketing manager gets a call from a client he strides around every room of his house, sometimes venturing into the garden. His unofficial pandemic uniform of smart shirts on top and nothing but boxers below may not make it back to the office, but his unconscious pacing will. “I am excited to return to see everyone, but I am a little anxious about adapting back to being around people all day,” he explains. “I can imagine some of my habits will be quicker to lose than others, I can’t see myself walking around in boxers while in the office, but jumping up instantly while on the phone will probably occur for quite a while.”