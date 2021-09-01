Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Strategies for Involving Students in Their Own Learning

By Tom Crews
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning is a continuous process requiring cognitive and behavioral engagement. Teachers need to design lessons that make students pay attention and get a quality education. Students get attached to certain activities emotionally, without employing mental concentration, allowing them to master a particular craft, knowledge, or skill. Teachers and educators need...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationpsychologytoday.com

How To Choose a School for Your Child

Private school students tend to do better academically, but also tend to come from highly educated and wealthier families. Charter school students do not show better academics, may have more inexperienced teachers, but often show gains in attendance and graduation. 85% of students in the United States attend public schools.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth students learning in-person this fall

Duluth students start the new school year on Sept. 7, and the district has provided an updated outline as to how things will go this fall. Superintendent John Magas presented the learning model to the School Board at their meeting Tuesday night. Students will return for five days of in-person learning, with high schoolers given the option to learn virtually. Magas said schools will be prepared to move the younger students to virtual learning, if COVID-19 cases rise dramatically.
EducationThe Ledger

Majority of teachers really are there for the students

Over the past week, thousands of students and teachers returned to classrooms, some for the first time in nearly 18 months. Amidst a great deal of stress, confusion, last-minute changes and a hint of chaos, by and large, school resumed with relatively few complications. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases,...
EducationAOL Corp

6 high-school students on virtual learning in the pandemic

There's no denying education has been upended amid the coronavirus pandemic. For most of 2020, once-bustling hallways were silent; classes, proms, and graduation ceremonies were canceled or held online, with millions of students denied rights of passage that generations past cherished. Yahoo Finance spoke with six students from White Plains...
Grand Rapids, MIthecollegiatelive.com

Open Student Employee Positions

Are you looking for a job? Would you like to get to know the Grand Rapids Community College campus and community better?. If so, student employment might be the right opportunity for you. Many departments throughout campus are hiring student employees for both the summer and fall semesters. Take a look below to see all of the open positions and job descriptions.
Educationkingsburyjournal.com

Back to school for students, teachers and parents

It’s back-to-school season; a busy time filled with excitement for students and teachers, as well as parents eager to snap those “first day of school” photos. The outpouring of positivity for students at every grade level has always been a great way to kickstart the school year. With that positivity...
EducationThe Ledger

Students, parents must join teachers in responsibility

Now that the school year is up and running, we are beginning to settle into our new routines. Parents and students are growing accustomed to their schedules and they are finding ways to juggle homework, after school activities, and sleep. Likewise, teachers are learning the traits and characteristics of their students, and they are working to find the best ways to teach all the skills and standards for the year.
Internetweareteachers.com

Printable Checklist: How To Engage Students in Virtual Learning

Looking for more ways to engage your virtual students? Check out Jigsaw Interactive, a virtual classroom that offers a unique experience for teaching, learning, and student collaboration. While many schools will return to in-person learning this year, a number of students say they feel more comfortable and less stressed in...
EducationWTOP

Back to school after virtual learning: 4 strategies for less stress this school year

Ann Dolin is the founder of Educational Connections Tutoring and the author of “Homework Made Simple.”. This year, far more than any other year, communication and organization are really important. Kids are anxious about their return to school, especially after almost a year and a half of online learning, and so are parents. By practicing effective communication, we can reduce kids’ fears and ours, as well. Here are four tips to help you make this school year successful:
Educationyr.media

It’s Not Our Job Alone as Students of Color to ‘Fix’ Our Schools

After spending my first year of college remotely, I’ll be attending school in person this fall. Last year, I had to take initiative to meet people virtually at my school. And as a Black person attending a predominantly white institution, I had to extend myself even further to surround myself with people of color. So when I was voted into my school’s Black Student Union board, I was ecstatic that my attempt to find community worked.
Educationpsychologytoday.com

The Benefits of In-Person School vs Remote Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the education of about 95 percent of students around the world. Remote learning is associated with negative efects on social, emotional, physical, and mental health. Remote learning is also associated with lower scores on tests of academic abilities. Parents and caregivers should carefully weigh the...
EducationNews On 6

Moore Public Schools Prepares For Another Year Of In Person Learning

Moore Public Schools was the only large district in the metro to continue five days a week learning in person throughout the pandemic last year. "Last year, there was a mental health component that we had to look at and consider for our students and staff," said Robert Romines, the superintendent of Moore Public Schools.
Educationfinehomesandliving.com

How Has Remote Learning Influenced Students?

Remote learning is the new way of education. With the global pandemic, there is a surge in demand for tutors for remote learning. Online teaching and learning have become the new norm. While it looked like an alternative way of learning in a world that lacked infrastructure, online education is the new way to keep the pace going as it is a necessity now. In addition, currently, the educator's reach is not limited to one school or city, or country. Because of remote learning, tutors in Adelaide can provide online classes to students in Melbourne, Brisbane, or even New York; the only trouble they may encounter is the time difference.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Virtual learning will now be available for BPS students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School students will now have the option to learn from home this year through a Virtual Academy. Although the option is there, BPS staff say they firmly believe face-to-face instruction is the ideal educational model. The move was made to accommodate the needs of...
EducationArizona Daily Sun

COVID Is Causing Learning Lag For Students Across The U.S.

We need to be really clear that the magnitude of the declines that we're seeing relative to a typical year, they're striking. Thats Karyn Lewis of NWEA, an organization looking at how the pandemic is impacting our childrens education. They found: Nationally, 3rd-9th graders are learning, but theyre not learning as much as the school years before COVID. Math and reading scores declined.Gaps are even more prominent for historically underserved students: low-income, Black, Latinx and disabled students.This is not something that we're going to be able to step back into the classroom and fall 2021 and expect to be resolved in two to three months," Lewis says. "I think we have a multi-year road ahead of us to be able to recover and get back to that place where we want kids to be.The learning lag is caused by multiple factors: teachers being thrust to teach online without proper training, lack of access to technology, and more virtual classes, which experts say without proper structure arent as good as in-person learning.SEE MORE: Community Clinics Work To Get Vaccine-Hesitant Students, Parents ShotsIn Crystal Lake, Illinois far from the hustle of big city, the Waltons talk about what its like to go to school during the pandemic."It's not easy, says Julio Walton. It was hard in general, you know," says Lestat Walton. "Doing Zoom meetings, not fully understanding the teachers, not having direct learning.Fifteen-year-old Lestat ended up failing his freshman year."I'm not happy about it," he says. "But, you know, I have to go with it."Walton decided to enroll his son in a private school which he says will be in person."And even though we have to pay, we know our child's future. And his education is very important to us."During the pandemic, students around the country have failed courses at alarming rates. 40% of Houston high school students got at least one F in the Fall 2020. In Chicago, WBEZ reported that in low-income city schools, 1 in every 5 grades given to students in math and English was an F.Some experts say using federal funding from the infrastructure plan could help pay for broadband technology and in person or virtual tutoring to help students catch up.Lestat says hes not giving up."I'm just ready for a new experience. ... You know, move forward."
AgricultureWEAU-TV 13

Students learn drone skills at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) is one of 16 sites across the U.S. offering in-person recreational drone tests. The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST) is an FAA requirement for people who want to start flying recreationally. Though people can take the exam online, CVTC offers...
Educationkitsapdailynews.com

Prioritizing student success in all areas

PORT ORCHARD — Discovery Alternative High School is seeking to prioritize social-emotional well-being and holistic success for students in order to re-engage them after the hardships of the pandemic, and keep them on track to academic and life success, even while the world remains uncertain. The school has been using...

Comments / 0

Community Policy