Re-framing your mindset to one of growth can be a powerful force for change that we can all control. People with a growth mindset believe that their most basic abilities can be developed through hard work and dedication — that intelligence and talent are just the beginning. This perspective fosters a desire to learn as well as the perseverance required for great success. According to research, adopting a growth mindset, or simply focusing on how we think about our abilities, is one way to achieve greater success in all aspects of life.