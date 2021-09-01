Cancel
Hossein Nour: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On Top”

By Paul Ade
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his new talk about Persian rap, underground music, and the hip-hop genre, Hossein Nour commented that this genre is very popular and attracts a lot of people day by day, the different successes that exist in this genre. It is certainly not for one person and one society, and the empathy that exists in this style, in addition to imitating the original American rap, can certainly be rooted in the street nature of this style and the support of the weak sections of society. Rap is exactly everyone’s voice and it makes rap attractive and people love it.

