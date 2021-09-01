Cancel
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
  • Rosenblatt raised Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) price target from $145 to $160. Ambarella shares rose 8.8% to $112.70 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities raised CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) price target from $250 to $310. CrowdStrike shares fell 2.5% to $274.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) from $70 to $90. Anaplan climbed 19.1% to $71.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) from $130 to $145. PVH shares rose 7.1% to $112.25 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) price target from $75 to $95. I-Mab shares rose 10.5% to close at $70.92 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) from $22 to $17. Designer Brands shares fell 8.3% to close at $14.50 on Tuesday.
  • HSBC raised the price target on American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) from $181 to $190. American Water Works shares fell 0.3% to $181.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc increased Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) price target from $144 to $168. Quest Diagnostics shares rose 1.4% to close at $152.83 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) price target from $37 to $30. Azure Power Global shares rose 15.1% to close at $22.46 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) from $74 to $69. Athene Holding shares fell 0.1% to $66.90 in pre-market trading.

