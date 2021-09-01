CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Mine did too so I switched to the WINA radio feed which worked

By Wahoos79 Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Mine did too so I switched to the WINA radio feed which worked ** -- Wahoos79 08/31/2021 8:18PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Wina#Log In#Wina
Related
Sportssportswar.com

Even our cousins offered, which they can deny on Oct 8th.

Crystal Balls coming in for Sean Wilson WR out of Brooooooklyn, NY. -- hooshouse 09/06/2021 9:34PM. Even our cousins offered, which they can deny on Oct 8th. ** -- hooshouse 09/06/2021 9:49PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
HealthPsyPost

White people who are better at regulating and expressing their emotions are more likely to interact with racial minorities

A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality sheds light on the personality factors associated with the tendency to interact with people outside of one’s racial background. The researchers found that White people who scored higher in emotion-focused coping and lower in emotional suppression were more likely to interact with racial minorities.
Electronicssportswar.com

I had this problem with one of mine.

Took some swapping out with other Firesticks/TV's in the house to isolate the problem to the one specific power brick. Replaced it with an older iphone/ipad brick and that did the trick.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

Survey Reveals Which Generation is Most Confident About How They Feed Their Dogs

Just Right, a personalized dog food brand, commissioned the Nutritional Knowledge for Dogs survey to learn more about the shopping habits of the pet food consumer and their knowledge of the nutritional needs of their dog. It was discovered that dog owners are typically uncertain that they are feeding their dog correctly, and that their interest in 'personalization,' varies by age group.
sportswar.com

At least you didn't earn your redwings the hard way....

Woohoo! My Redwing boots are coming home with new soles -- EDGEMAN 09/08/2021 5:56PM. At least you didn't earn your redwings the hard way.... ** -- Vtskier1 09/08/2021 9:50PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFLsportswar.com

Did NFC work for anyone? I had to scan the QR code.

Luckily got to the gate about an hour before kickoff and hardly anyone was there. Any problems getting in 30 minutes or so before kickoff?. Using digital tickets took about 4 times as long as a regular ticket would have for me. The instructions said not to even pull up the ticket until you were already through the metal detectors, so it took a few seconds to pull that up. Then waste a few seconds holding my phone up tp the pedestal as the instructions say, then pull up the QR code to scan it.
Hobbiescapeandislands.org

Bunker: The Small Fish on which So Much Depends

It’s been called "the most important fish in the sea." And local fishermen love to see them show up this time of year, because they're an essential part of the fishing ecosystem. Of course we're talking about menhaden. Also known as bunker (and peanut bunker, when they're small), or pogies...
Carssportswar.com

I hear AA does too.

In the future I recommend everyone put a tile tracker on keys ** -- HokieDan95 09/06/2021 12:59PM. It's either in a laundry basket or way down in the couch corners. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/06/2021 12:54PM. Is a good idea will ask mom if she knows if a neighbor has one...
Soccersportswar.com

Pulisic looks done. Hardly able to run at all.

I liked the fact that he got off the field in a hurry when he was hurt. He -- Hoo in W. Africa 09/08/2021 11:55PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Albany, NYNEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: People at Work Kept Stealing My Cream So I Salted It and Then I Got In Trouble

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Josie. I think this is something we can all relate to. Hi Jaime. I couldn’t wait to write to you to talk with you about this work dilemma. About a month and a half ago, we all came back to the office to work. There are about 27 of us who work in this office. It’s a nice place, we have a kitchen, and most people are great. But here’s my problem. I use cream in my coffee. The company provides that non dairy creamer, but I like real cream, so I always buy a carton and put it in our refrigerator with my name on it. Yet, EVERY SINGLE DAY, people end up using it and stealing it without asking me. Sometimes there’s not even any left for me. So I got angry and I bought a carton and put a bunch of salt in it. And I waited. Well two people spit their coffee out at the morning meeting and I immediately knew who the culprits were. I thought it was funny. But they were both so angry, they got the boss involved, and I’m the one who ended up getting in trouble. I was told I should expect that my stuff should be taken in a communal refrigerator. I’m furious. I think it’s awful that I should expect that my coworkers are thieves. Do you think I was wrong? Should I have gotten in trouble or should they? Help me out with this please. Thanks so much.
Lifestylesportswar.com

I would have been better off eating Tide pods

What is this member of the Crate Challenge species thinking at this moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 09/08/2021 11:32PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy