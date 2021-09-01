UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

Piers Morgan claims that he had maintained a friendship with Meghan Markle until she apparently ghosted him the moment things began to heat up between her and Prince Harry back in 2016. And while he's had both good things and bad things to say about the Duchess of Sussex, everything changed after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in her seismic interview with Prince Harry that she experienced mental health issues while she was still a full-time working royal. The next day on "Good Morning Britain," Piers revealed that he didn't believe a single thing Meghan said during the entire two-hour tell-all.