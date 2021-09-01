Steve Harvey will help settle family feuds (not start them) in his new courtroom comedy series, Judge Steve Harvey (working title). As the judge, jury, but not the executioner — he has people for that — Steve Harvey will mediate conflicts from all kinds of characters “from small claims to big disputes and everything in between,” per the release. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” it continues. Oh, so, basically, this is what it’s like being Lori Harvey? Steve Harvey executive-produces with Brandon Williams, Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell, Barb Bialkowski, and Myeshia Mizuno, who also serves as showrunner. The one-hour unscripted series is planned for 2022. Michael B. Jordan better stay on his best behavior.